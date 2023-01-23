'It Will Have No Effect': Russia Reacts To US Sanctions On Wagner Mercenary Group Amid War

Russian Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the International sanctions on the infamous Wagner group would have “no effect” on Russia. On Monday, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation made these remarks after Washington imposed new sanctions on the privately owned mercenary group, Sputnik news reported. "I don't think it has any practical significance for our country or, especially, for Wagner private military contractors," Peskov asserted at a press briefing on Monday.

The mercenary group also known as PMC Wagner in Russia is a paramilitary organization owned by one of the closest allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin has been heavily involved in the Russia-Ukraine war. Commenting on the presence of the Wagner group in the raging war, the UK Ministry of Defence claimed in its intelligence update that "Wagner almost certainly now commands 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and has become a key component of the Ukraine campaign.” Reports are also emerging that the Russian-inclined mercenary group is now suffering heavy losses in the war.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 January 2023



US sanctions the Russian private military arm

On Friday, the United States said it will designate the Wagner mercenary group as a “transnational criminal organisation”. The White House also announced new sanctions against the group which is touted as Russia’s private military arm. The National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said: “These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity." He then went on to assert that these sanctions will open “additional avenues” for the United States to look into the business activities of the group. “These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity,” the national security council spokesperson asserted.

Russia distances itself from the group

The Monday statements from the Russian spokesperson came in the midst of the reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eying to marginalize the powerful mercenary group. A report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claims that Russia is seeking to distance itself from the group as Wagner suffers from heavy losses in the battle in Bakhmut. The report states that the Russian president is “threatened” by the rise of the group to prominence along with its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.