At a time when global nations are debating their reliance upon Russia in terms of natural gas supplies, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday asserted that the people of the country should not worry about the winter season and the slowdown in industrial production, stating that they are 'well positioned' in terms of gas. Speaking to Corriere Della Sera, Draghi stated that Italy has gas in storage, adding that the country will import new gas from other suppliers. He further emphasized that if the country ought to adopt measures to reduce the use of gas, "they would be mild."

According to Mario Draghi, Italy might need to take measures like reducing 1-2 degrees in heating temperatures, noting that a similar approach needs to be taken for air conditioners. Expressing his views over EU's gas sanctions, Mario Draghi stated that they have seen a united Europe and West and stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not anticipating this response. While speaking to Corriere Della Sera, Draghi further added that Italy's proposal of setting a price limit for purchasing Russian gas is receiving support from the other nations and the proposal will be discussed at the subsequent European Council meeting.

Draghi highlights need for announcing 'ceiling' on Russian gas

The Italian prime minister went on and noted that announcing a ceiling on the price of Russian gas will help to lower the fund that they pay daily to Russia. Draghi asserted that Europe continues to finance Russia by buying oil and gas. He further stressed that announcing a "ceiling" on the price of Russian gas will help to bolster the embargoes and reduce the price of these sanctions for the European Union. Draghi also said that they no longer seek to rely on Russian gas and for that, they need to diversify energy sources and look for new suppliers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine transcended 50 days and no signs of a ceasefire are in sight. Following Moscow's military invasion of Kyiv, European nations have imposed stringent economic sanctions against Russia and showcased full support to Ukraine. EU nations have even announced plans to reduce dependency on Russian gas. Earlier on 14 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the decision of the West to phase out Russian gas imports will affect their economies, according to AP. He made the remarks at the meeting of the Russian gas and oil sector. He claimed that Europe's attempt to find alternatives to Russian gas will be "quite painful" for the policy initiators. He stressed that the countries will not find a "reasonable replacement" of Russia for purchasing gas. Last month, Putin in March announced that "unfriendly countries" need to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

Inputs from AP