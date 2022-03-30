Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephonic conversation in the next few hours, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday. "Prime Minister Draghi will talk to President Putin in the next few hours," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Italian reporters during his visit to Berlin. Earlier, the Italian Prime Minister reported his intention to hold a conversation with the Russian Presiden. Notably, if the conversation would be held, it would be the first such conversation to be held between the two after the Russian leader announced a full-fledged war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

'Putin wants to destroy foundation of Europe', says Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, sixth rounds of talks were held between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations with lots of hopes to end the war immediately. Though Moscow, on Tuesday claimed that the talks were constructive, Kremlin claimed there was no breakthrough. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but added he saw no breakthrough. On the other hand, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Norwegian Parliament that Russia "wants to destroy the foundation of Europe". Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Norwegian Parliament, Stortinget, said Wednesday that “the future of Europe is being decided now.”

