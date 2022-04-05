Italy Expels 30 Russian Diplomats Citing 'security Concerns' Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As part of a joint European action after the invasion of Ukraine, Italy on Tuesday expelled 30 Russian diplomats. Speaking to a local media house, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed the expulsion of the diplomats and said that decision was taken keeping in view the national security concerns. Earlier in the day, Germany, France, Latvia, and Lithuania had announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats.

Responding to the expulsion of diplomats, Russian ex-president and deputy head of the security council Dmitry Medvedev said that it will respond 'proportionately' to the European countries. "Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel. "Who have they punished? First of all, themselves," the head of the Russian security council added.

The world is on edge after the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, allegedly by Russian forces before they retreated. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."

After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian troops, several leaders from Europe have condemned Russian action and called for an investigation.

Republic's team at Bucha genocide site

Republic's team uncovered and verified first-hand the horrific atrocities at Ukraine's Bucha genocide site, showing visuals that have made it evident how barbarism has been perpetrated against civilians in the war allegedly by the Russian forces. Reporting from the church where a mass graveyard has been made, Republic's Shawan Sen and crew captured on the camera the mangled and maimed bodies of Ukrainian civilians mercilessly killed, packed in plastic bags and strewn all around the barren site.

The Chairman of Verkhovna Rada- Ukraine's Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who along with his team was sent by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration to see for themselves the situation spoke to Sen and condemned the action of the administration led by Vladimir Putin. "In Bucha, and in other parts of Ukraine, the Russian troops conducted the genocide of Ukrainian people. We want you all to see this. It is important for the whole world to understand that in the centre of Europe, genocide is being conducted- genocide of the Ukrainian people. It is a holocaust," Stefanchuk said. The Chairman of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine further said, "The enemy will bear full responsibility for all atrocities committed in Kyiv and in all affected regions of Ukraine."