Italy PM Calls For More Sanctions On Russia 'to Push It To Negotiate Peace Deal'

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday pushed for more sanctions against Russian Federation to pressurise President Vladimir Putin to unblock the Ukrainian ports, allow safe passage to the grains and strike a peace deal in Ukraine. "This G7 was truly a success, our countries reaffirmed full and great cohesion, great unity of views in particular regarding the war in Ukraine and its consequences,” Italian leader Draghi said in Elmau at the end of the G7 summit.

"We reaffirmed our commitment on the sanctions front, which is essential to bring Russia back to the negotiating table." "The G7 is ready to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” he added.

Italy's PM stressed implementing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposal

Draghi underscored the need for implementation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposal to unblock the Ukrainian grain from the port of Odessa and other key ports in the Black Sea. “We are now close to understanding whether Russia will want to sign an agreement that will allow wheat to leave ports. The situation must be cleared quickly to store the new crop,” said the Italian leader.

Italy's leader further noted that the G7 leaders agreed to limit funding to Putin’s war via more sanctions, adding that the UN plan will ensure ending the global inflation. “We urgently mandated ministers on how to apply a price cap on gas and oil. EU will accelerate its work on the gas price cap,” he said about the energy crisis faced due to Russia cutting off or slowing the supply of the gas via pipelines for many EU member states.

"For now it is difficult to understand what Russia will do with gas, let's go ahead with our preparations, increase stocks and investments in renewable energies, and expand the long-term investments in renewable energy in developing countries,” Draghi stressed.

Italy’s Prime Minister also noted that Russia’s President Putin will not be attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. “Indonesian president excludes him, he was categorical, he will not come. A remote intervention could happen, we will see,” he iterated. Further, he affirmed the cooperative standing of the G7 leaders supporting NATO's membership of Sweden and Finland. “Our countries have reaffirmed a full and great cohesion, a common view in particular with regard to the Ukrainian war and its consequences,” Draghi said at a press conference closing the G-7 meeting in Schloss Elmau, Germany.