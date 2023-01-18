Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Set To Visit Ukraine Soon, Says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, January 17 confirmed that the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is preparing to visit Ukraine soon. Zelesnskyy, although, did not give out the exact date of the visit. Ukraine's leader, however, noted that the Italian premier is "extremely confident in her statements" about the possible visit in the weeks ahead, Italian outlet ANSA reported. "She (Meloni) will come soon, I can't communicate the date, but soon," Zelenskyy told the outlet.

"Her rhetoric is quite clear to me. I see Giorgia as pro-Italian, and this is the most important thing: she is pro-Italian and supports Ukraine. And she supports shared values. I am very much looking forward to her coming on an official visit to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

Meloni invited President Zelenskyy to visit Rome

Meloni, in her earlier statements, had expressed the intention to make a visit to war-torn Kyiv. She also invited President Zelenskyy to visit Rome and discuss the situation of the ongoing Russian aggression in his country. Italian Prime Minister, her visit will take place by the end of winter, it is reported. Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Economic Development, made a visit to Ukraine last week and announced that the two countries will hold a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in March 2023. Speaking about the Italian prime Minister's visit, Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated, “I see Giorgia as pro-Italian and that is the most important thing: that she is pro-Italian and she supports Ukraine. And she supports common values. I'm really looking forward to her coming on an official visit to Ukraine."

Last month, in a phone call with the Ukrainian President, Meloni “renewed the Italian Government’s full support for Kyiv in political, military, economic and humanitarian terms and with regard to restoring energy infrastructure and the future reconstruction of Ukraine,” a statement from her office read. Meloni also reiterated “Italy’s utmost commitment to all actions to help achieve a just peace for the Ukrainian nation," her office noted. Italy's invitation for Zelenskyy's visit was extended as he made the first in-person trip to Washington. At the time, the Biden-Harris administration reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes."