Italy PM Mario Draghi Urges EU To Drop Principle Of Unanimity In Foreign Policy Decisions

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged the European Union (EU) to drop its requirement for unanimity on foreign policy decisions and prepare for treaty changes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Addressing the European Parliament in France's Strasbourg, he stated that Europe needs to move towards "pragmatic federalism" in order to better cope with economic, energy, defence, and foreign policy issues. "If this will require starting a process to change EU treaties, we should embrace it," Draghi remarked, EUobserver reported.

The Italian Prime Minister claimed that the EU's decision-making needed to change in response to Russia's attack, which put the continent's peace in jeopardy. "We must shift away from the principle of unanimity, which leads to a logic of crossed vetoes," Draghi added, describing the conflict in Ukraine as a "security, humanitarian, energy, and economic" catastrophe all in one. As per the report, a special majority, which requires the support of 15 of the EU's 27 member states, would make it difficult for a single country to stymie decisions.

Italy vows to support EU regarding energy-related sanctions against Russia

The EU's unity has been tested in agreeing on sanctions against Russia, as Baltic countries and Poland want to move rapidly with measures, while Hungary has stated that energy curbs are a red line. "A Europe which is capable of making rapid decisions is a Europe that is more credible towards its citizens and to the rest of the world," Draghi added. Despite its strong reliance on Russian gas supplies, the Italian Prime Minister maintained that his country would support any energy-related penalties against Russia. The Draghi administration's strong support for sanctions against Russia is being regarded as a policy shift for Rome, which has maintained cordial relations with the Kremlin for decades.

EU must employ financial tools to help alleviate the economic fallout: Draghi

The Italian prime minister demanded that the EU employ financial tools to help alleviate the economic consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine. He further cautioned that national budgets alone would not be able to cover the spending required to maintain Russia's sanctions without causing political unrest. "EU needs to build a fairer and sustainable social model as the geopolitical situation is changing rapidly and we need to move fast," Draghi noted, as per the EUobserver. He also suggested that the EU's unemployment scheme should be expanded to help member countries protect their economy from escalating energy prices.

Image: AP