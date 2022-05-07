Italy Seizes $700M Luxury Yacht From Russian Oligarch Linked To Putin's 'inner Circle'

Italy has seized world's biggest and most expensive yacht, an estimated $700 million worth luxury yacht linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an announcement on Friday, the Italian authorities said that they confiscated the luxurious six-deck Scheherazade after it was spotted sailing from the port of Marina di Carrara.

Rome’s authorities further informed that the vast yacht consists of two helicopter landing pads, 22 cabins, a full spa and an indoor pool that doubles as a dance floor. It is speculated to be owned by Moscow’s former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft Eduard Khudainatov.

'Prominent element' linked to the luxury yacht is Putin: US

In the official statement released to the Italian press, the authorities did not name the ex-chief of Russian energy giant but only said that the yacht was linked to “prominent elements of the Russian government.”

That “prominent element” is Putin, the United States officials told the American newspaper New York times, that sought the comments on recent seizure.

The Italian finance ministry said in a statement that it established via an investigation that the owner of the luxury boat has an association with Vladimir Putin. The boat is also linked to the entities that have been listed in the European Union’s sanctions. The vessel had first arrived in Italy back in September, and had activity ongoing at the dockside that suggested that its crew “might be preparing it to put to sea.”

Italy’s finance ministry has also asked the European Union to include the owner of the yacht to the sanctions list as he belongs to the “inner circle” of Russian President Putin. In a recorded video address in March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked the EU nations as well as Italian officials to seize the Scheherazade yacht and other luxury ships linked to Russian oligarchs, who, he said, fuel war in his country via funding. United States has also seized multiple luxury boats in Gibraltar that are linked with Russian oligarchs.

Last month, the Biden administration seized a $90 million yacht owned by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin in Spain. A 255-foot yacht Tango, owned by Viktor Vekselberg, was confiscated while it was docked at the Marina Real in the Mediterranean port of Palma de Mallorca. US authorities got the warrant from a federal judge in Washington and seized the yacht. Vekselberg, 64, had bought the luxury yacht in 2011 according to the US, and is worth $5.7 billion.