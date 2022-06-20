Italy's FM Accuses Own Party Of 'immaturity' For Undermining Efforts To Support Ukraine

Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday accused his 5-Star Movement party of "immaturity" for undermining government efforts to support Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal assaults against the war torn country. In a televised remark following his visit to Kyiv, Di Maio said that Italian government needs to defend the values of "democracy and freedom", an ideal that Ukraine has been fighting for.

Italy's foreing minister also added that while everyone [in Ukraine and Europe] wanted peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin "was pursuing war,” Sky News reported. Italina foreign minister accused his party of "attacking him with hatred" and creating hurdles for the ruling party members in supporting Ukraine, as well the country's standing with its EU allies. His comments were made as some of the 5-Star members were also looking to limit Italy's aid package that includes sending weapons to Kyiv.

"[This is] an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government," Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on June 19.

Thne internal feud between the 5-Star members is also been creating problems for Prime Minister Mario Draghi as he faces an important vote in parliament on Tuesday this week. Di Maio reiterated that Italian government will defend democracy in Ukraine, and that any objection towards the government's standing was “an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government."

Italian PM Draghi, Macron, Scholz visited city of Irpin

In a show of solidarity, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, alongwith his European counterparts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier last week visited war-torn Ukraine's city of Irpin where bodies of nearly 300 civilians were discovered after Russian military retreated. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had also arrived separately, and the leaders witnessed the horrors of the war crimes allegedly committed by the invading Russian troops in the civilian towns.

The visiting European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and they discuss several key matters including providing additional military and financial assistance, as well as Ukraine's desire to join the European Union. "We don't just want to demonstrate solidarity. We also want to assure that we will continue providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine," Chancellor Scholz told German news agency DPA.

The visit of the European leaders was significant, given that the three nations have been chastised for not delivering Ukraine with the amount of equipment that Zelenskyy has requested. Further, they have also been criticised for not paying a visit to Kyiv sooner.