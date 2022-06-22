Italy’s FM Leaves 5-Star Movement, Accuses Party Of Undermining Govt's Efforts For Ukraine

In an abrupt response against the mounting criticism for his unwavering support to Ukraine, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday announced that he was quitting the 5-Star Movement party to form a new parliamentary group that will back Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Italian foreign minister has also taken a number of lawmakers along with himself in-defiance to the protests against his party’s stance on supply of arms to Ukraine.

5-Star 'undermining government efforts': Di Maio

As he announced his departure, Di Maio launched a scathing attack against 5-Star for undermining government efforts in holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, a move that he labelled as a threat to the EU and transatlantic security. He accused the party members of blotting Rome’s stance in an attempt to gain a few extra votes and power play. As Italy pledged arms for war-torn Ukraine, Giuseppe Conte, the current leader of the 5-Stars that makes up the governing coalition, strengthened his opposition and pushed for a diplomatic path forward.

Speaking at the presser on Tuesday, Di Maio said it was now mandatory for him “to choose which side of history to be on, with the attacked Ukraine or the aggressor Russia. The positions of some leaders of the 5Stars threatened to weaken our country.” He further continued, “The largest political force in parliament has a duty to support the government without ambiguity,” he said, adding: “To risk the stability of the government just because of a crisis in the polls is irresponsible. This war is not a media show, it is real, the victims are real.”

Italian FM labelled 5-Stars “a painful choice that he never thought he would make.” Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, meanwhile, asserted that as lawmakers walk out, "the story of the 5-Star Movement ends.”

Earlier yesterday, Italy's foreign minister Di Maio accused the 5-Star Movement party of "immaturity" for ruining government efforts to support Ukraine's cause. In a televised remark following his visit to Kyiv, Di Maio said that the Italian government needs to defend the values of "democracy and freedom", an ideal that Ukraine has been fighting for. He also accused his own party of "attacking him with hatred" and creating hurdles for the ruling party members in their decision making. "[This is] an immature attitude that tends to create tensions and instability within the government," he stated.