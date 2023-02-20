Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni Will Visit Kyiv On Feb 21; To Announce New Weapons For Ukraine

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Tuesday, February 21, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ahead of her trip to Ukraine, Meloni is expected to make a stop in Warsaw for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is one of her closest allies within the group of European conservatives. The purpose of Meloni's visit to Kyiv is to reaffirm Italy's support for Ukraine and to announce the approval of the sixth military aid package from the Italian government, as per a report from Ukrainska Pravda.

The details of the aid package have not been disclosed, but it has been confirmed that Italy will not be sending tanks to Ukraine due to a shortage. Additionally, there will be no discussion about sending F-16 fighter jets. Meloni has also extended an invitation for Zelenskyy to visit Rome. When Meloni was elected as Italy's Prime Minister, there was some concern about her foreign policy. The fear was that as she is on the right side of the political spectrum, but she may be reticent to support Ukraine. However, it seems that fear was unfounded. Italy's foreign policy with regard to the war in Ukraine is not that different from the foreign policy of other European nations.

Meloni attempting to one up Macron?

It is worth highlighting that President Emmanuel Macron of France caused a stir last week when he excluded Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to the New York Times, analysts have suggested that this move was a sign that Italy's status has been diminished since the departure of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi. However, others have speculated that Macron may have been trying to avoid legitimising the right-wing leader of France, Marine Le Pen.

Meloni was reportedly angry about being excluded from the event, stating that Italy wanted more than just "pats on the back." Some have interpreted her recent meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland in Brussels as a warning to other European leaders. However, Meloni attempted to downplay the situation on Friday, February 17 insisting that she did not care about not being invited to Paris. In fact, the Italy PM argued that the meeting may have been detrimental to European unity and support for Ukraine, as having only two European leaders present instead of all 27 risked eroding the bloc's solidarity. This move suggests that Meloni sees herself as a unifying force within Europe and may be positioning herself as a more constructive voice in the region.