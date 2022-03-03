It’s 21st Century’s Biggest War, Between Putin's Army & Ukrainians: Arnab Tells You Why

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened his 9 pm debate on Thursday noting that Americans hated the topic of his last night's debate which stated that the US is going to make money from the Russia-Ukraine war. He also disclosed that the war in Ukraine is between the Russian army and ordinary Ukrainians.

"They hated hearing it but they know it is the truth. But the truth is something very few people want to hear, especially when it's bitter. Especially when it deals with war or spoils of war. The killing. The blood that's pouring on the streets. Nobody likes to take responsibility but tonight the prophets of war must not be undermined. The money America will make. The billions wall street punters will make. The money they are making on Wall Street on the stock exchanges, on defence companies and the billions of defence contractors will make- that's the truth nobody wants to hear," Arnab said adding that, "Unfortunately, the truth that not even the Ukrainians wants to hear."

'Biggest war of 21st century between Russian Army and civilians'

The other truth, he stated, "The war is between the Russian army and the Ukrainian people. It is a war between the trained, heavily financed Russian army and the civilians. On the one side, warship after warship of the Russian army in one line streaming on the coast of Mykolaiv in the Black Sea. The might of Russian warships coming to help, to try and complete the battle. On the other hand, what do we have- ordinary Ukrainians. Civilians are now lining up, trained in underground bunkers, civilians are learning to use arms. They are even learning to launch surface-to-air missiles. Yes, this war is between Putin's war machine and the people of Ukraine."

Arnab stated, "Visuals of more and more military being sent from Moscow from Putin's war machine, but to fight whom? To fight ordinary citizens who are lined up in hundreds to learn how to use guns, landmines and defend their own country with bare hands. No this is not a war between two armies. This is the biggest war of 21st century but between the Russian army and Ukrainian people and that is the nature of this war."

He concluded that, "This is such a type of war you can never really tell who is eventually going to win."