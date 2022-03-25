Jaishankar & China's Wang Yi Agree 'diplomacy And Dialogue' Solution For Ukraine Crisis

In the first major diplomatic engagement between India and China in nearly two years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed relevant several issues including the continuing Ukraine crisis, which was triggered by Russia's invasion.

In a press conference, EAM Jaishankar said that the occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on pertinent international issues, including Ukraine. He outlined that disputes should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

"Dispute should be resolved without the use or threat of use of force. Not Should there be attempts to unilaterally change the status quo...In Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches and perspectives but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be a priority," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. The key objective of Wang Yi's visit was to resume physical engagement and also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BRICS meet to be hosted by Beijing later this year.

Before his India visit, Yi attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad where he said, "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope."

Eastern Ladakh situation a work in progress: Jaishankar after talks with Wang Yi

The current situation between India and China on the eastern Ladakh issue is "work in progress," EAM Jaishankar said, adding that it is moving at a slower pace than desirable. He said that the restoration of normal ties will require normalcy in border areas.

"This needs to be taken forward since completion of disengagement is necessary for discussions on de-escalation to take place. I would describe our current situation as a work in progress, obviously at a slower place than desirable, and my discussions with Foreign Minister Wang were aimed at expediting that process," the external affairs minister said.

He further noted that the impact of border tensions on the overall ties has been visible in the last two years.