Jaishankar Briefs Parliament Panel On Ukraine War; Congress MPs 'back' Stand On Abstention

In a key development on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Consultative Committee on External Affairs on the developments vis-à-vis the Russia-Ukraine war. Taking to Twitter, he affirmed that there was a "national consensus" on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. 9 parliamentarians from 6 parties including Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Ministers of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and V Muraleedharan participated in the meeting.

Thanking all members for their participation, S Jaishankar remarked, "A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine". Speaking to the media later, Tharoor also lauded Jaishankar and his colleagues for giving candid responses to the questions and concerns raised by the opposition. As per sources, the EAM gave a detailed presentation on the evacuation mission and the present situation.

Most importantly, sources revealed that Congress MPs supported the Centre's stand of abstaining from voting on the resolutions pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war at the United Nations Security Council. While Rahul Gandhi reportedly expressed concern over China and Pakistan getting closer and alleged that the Union government was late in issuing advisories, Jaishankar explained the practical difficulties. For instance, he highlighted that the students' timing to return to India was impacted by doubts regarding their academic position.

Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine.



A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue.



Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QU6I7wtr6d — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2022

India's efforts to rescue citizens stranded in Ukraine

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced, "There has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine. We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine borders since our advisories were issued. During the last 24 hours, six flights have landed in India, taking the total number of flights that have landed in India to 15 and the total number of Indians who have returned on these flights to 3,352". Additionally, Indian Air Force aircraft have also joined the evacuation mission.