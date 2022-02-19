Jaishankar Calls Russia-Ukraine Crisis 'very Different' From Cold War, Calls For Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday weighed in on the possible Cold War-like situation between West-backed Ukraine and Russia, opining that the two circumstances were 'very different'. Speaking in Germany at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Jaishakar asserted that Europe's commitment to Indo-Pacific was 'essential for stability and prosperity' and at the end of the day, diplomacy was the answer.

Discussing a new cold war-like situation in the Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar said, "It's very different. We are far more globalized, inter-penetrable, the situation calls for a very different kind of approach. At the end of the day, diplomacy is the answer. One has to look at ways of reconciling."

"But situations vary. Challenges in Indo-Pacific are different than Europe's...The most welcome development in last 2 years has been Europe's commitment to Indo-Pacific, something which is very essential for our stability and prosperity," he added.

US & Germany warn Russia at MSC

Amid fear of invasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany and discussed the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict on Friday. While addressing a press conference after the meeting, Blinken asserted West and the European countries have become closer than ever. Further, Blinken warned Russia that if it tries to harm or destabilise Ukraine in any manner, it would have to face 'dire consequences'.

"We are doing together to bring the countries - not just in Europe but beyond Europe - together in making very clear to Russia that if it commits renewed aggression against Ukraine, there will be, as we've said, and I quote, 'massive consequences'. This is what the G7 countries said together. The European Union, NATO, the power of that deterrent and our solidarity, I remain hopeful, will have an impact," he said.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Germany and France for the EU ministerial meeting on the Indo-Pacific, the Munich Security Conference, alongside other bilateral engagements. With the ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, reaching new heights, the meeting is being seen as a crucial development to avert a full-fledged war.