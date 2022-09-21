Jaishankar Meets Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, Reiterates India's 'principled' Stance On War

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the United Nations headquarters in New York. During the meeting, Jaishankar informed Shmyhal about India's "principled position" that calls for cessation of hostilites and resolving the issues through diplomacy and dialogue. He assured Denys Shmyhal that India will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Shmyhal discussed the consequences of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities. EAM S Jaishankar thanked Ukraine's PM for sharing his perspective and assessment of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Shmyhal, Jaishankar tweeted, "Apprised him of India’s principled position that emphasizes cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy. Assured him that India would continue to provide humanitarian assistance." Notably, Jaishankar is on a 10-day visit to the United States for attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Thank him for sharing his perspectives and assessment of the ongoing conflict. Discussed their consequences, including for food security, energy security and safety of nuclear facilities.

Macron hails PM's statement regarding war

The meeting between EAM S Jaishankar and Ukraine's PM Denys Shmyhal comes after the US and France hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the war in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was right when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not the time for war.

Macron told world leaders, "Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, was right to say: this is not the time for war. It is neither about revenge against the West nor about the opposition of the West against the rest. It is the collective outburst of our sovereign and equal countries in the face of contemporary challenges."

Responding to a question on PM Modi's remarks, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House press briefing that what the Prime Minister said was a "statement of principle."

Speaking to reporters, NSA Sullivan said that what Prime Minister Modi said was a "statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just was very much welcomed by the United States." He further said, "For the Indian leadership, which has longstanding relationships in Moscow, from the very top all the way through the Russian government, to continue to reinforce that message that now is the time for war to end."

PM Narendra Modi in meeting with Putin last week on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan told the Kremlin leader that "today's era is not of war".

"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we will get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. I will also get the opportunity to know about your viewpoint," PM Modi said.

