Amid the escalating Moscow-Kyiv war, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed that India will facilitate the next set of evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine through Belgorod and Kursk in Russia. Speaking at a session on 'Situation in Ukraine' at the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Jaishankar stated that a team of officials from the Indian embassy in Moscow has been sent to the Russia-Ukraine border to enable evacuation of citizens through the Russian territories. He also briefed Rajya Sabha on the challenges posed by the serious conflict.

"We have shown this on numerous occasions before, but rarely in one as challenging as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," EAM Jaishankar said.

It is pertinent to mention that India launched Operation Ganga to evacuate thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine amid all-out Russian aggression. So far, India has ensured the safe evacuation of 22,500 citizens from the embattled ex-Soviet nation. India also welcomed 147 foreign nationals of 18 countries who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine. "The most challenging part of the evacuation exercise was that of evacuating Indian nationals from Kharkiv and Sumy. Both places witnessed heavy shelling and airstrikes. Many options were worked out to evacuate students through buses and trains," Dr. Jaishankar said.

As many as 90 flights have been operated from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were of Indian Air Force. Additionally, on-ground efforts of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine were able to "stave off some more extreme scenarios," the EAM said, adding that the students were moved through safety zones to avail transport to western borders. "The Sumy evacuation, which was the last one on a significant scale, but also extremely complex as our students face the prospect of being caught in a crossfire. Their evacuation from the city needed a credible ceasefire, a daunting challenge in the current situation," he added.

Jaishankar credits PM Modi for safe evacuation of Indian students

Addressing the suo moto session, Dr. Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the ceasefire effective in war zones by personally talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On March 7, PM Modi discussed the necessity of safe corridors to ensure the evacuation of Indian students. About 18,000 Indian citizens were caught in the brutal war launched by Putin. "Despite our efforts, a large majority of students elected to continue staying in Ukraine," Dr. Jaishankar apprised the House.

Meanwhile, he also flagged that the delay in the launch of a full-scale evacuation program was due to "confusing political statements" by the Ukrainian government. Some Ukrainian varsities discouraged students to leave and "showed reluctance to conduct online classes." Further, President Zelenskyy too in his speech in the earlier days had asked people in Ukraine "not to panic and leave," Jaishankar said.

In response to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has sent trenches of relief supplies to the war-torn nation and its neighbouring countries. A total of 90 tons of aid, including medicines, tents, blankets, sleeping mats, tarpaulin, surgical gloves have been sent, the minister said. Noting the harrowing atrocities in the war, Jaishankar also told the House that India at the UN Security Council has expressed deep concern and called on all parties to end hostilities and cease violence. "We have emphasised to all members of the UN that the global order is anchored in international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Jaishankar concluded.

(Image: PTI)