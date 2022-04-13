Jaishankar Says US Understands Different Positions Of India & China On Russia-Ukraine War

After holding constructive bilateral and bi-ministerial level talks in Washington with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday emphasised an important aspect of how the US perceives India’s stance on the Ukraine war.

It is pertinent to note that India and China, to date, have maintained almost similar ‘neutral’ positions on the global platforms regarding the Russia-Ukraine war by abstaining from choosing any particular side. However, there are unique differences in the approaches of the two nations.

'US understands differences between India & China’s approaches to war': Jaishankar

On being asked if the US distinguishes between India and China over their respective stands in the Ukraine war, S Jaishankar, during the press conference in Washington DC, replied, ‘Obviously, they do,’ asserting that the United States understands the motives, positions, and approaches of the two neighbouring nations and they do differentiate between the respective stands of the duo.

Elaborating further on how Delhi and Beijing look at unfolding developments in Ukraine, he stated, "Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India last month. We shared our respective analyses. But we agreed and still agree that the way out is dialogue and that the cessation of hostilities would be a necessary first step."

Differences between India & China’s approaches to war

There have been significant differences in the diplomatic outlook of India and China on the situation. While both had previously abstained from voting against Russia at the UNGA and UNSC, China recently voted in support of Russia in the vote demanding its exclusion from the UNHRC, while India abstained.

Notably, China has repeatedly blamed the US and the West for escalating the conflict in Ukraine.It had demanded Washington shoulder responsibility for the conflict.

Moreover, Beijing has also been critical of punitive economic sanctions placed against Moscow and urged the US to retract them, claiming that they have far-reaching consequences for other nations too. On the contrary, India had remained a neutral observer and had not deliberated on the US’ stance on the conflict or embargoes. However, India has adhered to its independent trade strategies with Russia and has discarded the West’s persuasion to toe its line of sanctions.

It is pertinent to note here that the US is aware and critical of China’s hegemonic behaviour in the Asia-Pacific. The US has been also been monitoring the threat of China following in Putin’s footsteps by invading Taiwan.

Image: AP/ANI