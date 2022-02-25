Jalandhar Admin Issues Helpline Numbers For Citizens Stuck In Ukraine Amid Russian Attack

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, Jalandhar Administration has issued a helpline number to compile all the information of the stuck Indians from Jalandhar, Punjab in Ukraine in order to help them. In the notice which was released a few hours ago, the Jalandhar Admin has asked the family members of the people stuck in Ukraine to come to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in room number 22 during office hours. The issued helpline number is 0181-2224417.

Punjab | Helpline (0181-2224417) issued for people of Jalandhar stuck in Ukraine as a measure to compile info of stranded people. People can visit the DC office, in room no. 22, during office hrs, to provide info on their family members: Jalandhar Admin#RussiaUkraineConflict — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Punjab Government

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi had requested the Indian PM to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine war situation and rescue all the Indians in "general" and "Punjabis in particular."

MEA issued helpline numbers

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan spoke to the media and informed them that the MEA is looking for an alternative to bring back 18,000 stuck Indians in Ukraine. The government is looking for an alternative since the air space of Ukraine has been closed Muraleedharan added. She further said, "I spoke to Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they are getting food, water and power. Students and parents should not panic. Our government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq."

The Indian embassy in Ukraine provided some fresh helpline numbers to help Indians stuck in Ukraine.

+38-099-7300-483

+38-099-7300-428

+38-0933-980-327

+38-063-5917-881

+38-093-5046-170

While speaking to the media, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that Flights were flown in Ukraine but due to closed air space, they were forced to come back after three hours. The government of India has kept the Indian Air Force and Air India flights on stand by seeing the rising tension in Ukraine due to Russia's military operation.