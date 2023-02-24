Janet Yellen Warns China Not To Help Russia In War; Know More

The United States secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen asserted that China should not provide support to Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war. On Thursday, the US diplomat addressed the issue at a press conference in India. The US Secretary of Treasury was attending the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor's Ministerial meeting in Bangalore, India. The event was organised on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in which India is currently holding the presidency. In the Thursday speech, the US diplomat reiterated the warning given by the Biden administration over the issue.

"We have made clear that providing material support to Russia or assistance with any type of systemic sanctions evasion would be a very serious concern to us. And we will certainly continue to make clear to the Chinese government and companies and banks in their jurisdiction about what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences they would face for violating them,” Yellen said at the press conference on Thursday. However, the diplomat kept mum about the take of the US intelligence on the issue. “I don’t want to characterize US intelligence concerning sanctions violations.”

Today we begin the @g20org Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Ministerial in Bengaluru, India. Over the next days I will meet with counterparts to discuss building a more resilient global economy, and our ongoing efforts to hold Russia accountable for its illegal war. pic.twitter.com/k47tYf9Zfi — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) February 23, 2023

Remarks came a day after Wang Yi’s visit

Yellen’s remarks came a day after the top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Zelenskyy during his trip to Moscow. "Our relations have withstood pressure from the international community and are developing very stably," the Chinese diplomat told Putin during their meeting, Times reported. In the Thursday event, Yellen met the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The two leaders talked about the exchanged views on the Financial track and the G20’s track priorities. Yellen shared the visuals of the event on Twitter. “I thank Minister @nsitharaman for her leadership with India's presidency of @g20org, and her welcome to Bengaluru. We discussed cooperation on the evolution of multilateral development banks and India’s leadership role to promote sovereign debt restructuring,” she wrote on Twitter.