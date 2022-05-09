Japan will embargo Russian crude oil imports “in principle” as part of the decision taken by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to deter Russian military aggression in Ukraine, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday. He also underscored that the “unity of G7 is essential”, apparently referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has continued now for 75 days.

While addressing the reporters, Kishida said on Monday, "The unity of the G7 is essential at this time and based on the G7 leaders’ statement, we decided to take measures to embargo Russian oil in principle."

Japanese PM said that it was a “tough decision” as Tokyo “relies on imports for the majority of its energy resources.” However, Kishida did not provide a timeline for Japan’s embargo on Russian oil imports. His remarks came in the backdrop of G7 countries stating in a joint statement that they plan to either phase out or ban the import of Russian oil.

Phasing out Russian oil imports will impact Putin's economy: G7

G7 leaders, who also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually, promised to stress their support for Kyiv and to display unity among the Western allies on Victory Day which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 by Russia. In a statement, G7 nations noted that phasing out Russian oil supplies “will hit hard at the main artery of (President Vladimir) Putin’s economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war”.

G7 nations include France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Canada and the United States. They added, “We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion, and in ways that provide time for the world to secure alternative supplies”. While referring to World War II, the leaders stressed unity in their resolve that Russian President Vladimir Putin must not win in a war with Ukraine. “We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community,” they said.

Image: AP



