Japan Announces Tightening Of Crypto Rules To Make Sanctions Against Russia More Effective

In a key development, top Japanese officials announced on Monday that the administration will modify its foreign exchange rules to prevent Russia from evading Western financial sanctions with the help of digital assets. In a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asserted that the government will submit a reform of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to the current parliament session to improve protections against potential sanctions-busting by Russia via digital assets.

The measure, which will be part of a forthcoming revision to the foreign exchange and trade law, is intended to prevent cryptocurrencies from being used as a way to evade such sanctions, according to the local media reports. The development comes at a time when concerns have grown that cryptocurrency may be used to soften some sanctions against Russia following the country's exclusion from the SWIFT international payment network.

Meanwhile, Japan administration also intends to prohibit anyone who has been sanctioned from moving crypto assets to a third-party account under the new bill. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Monday that the administration will prepare for the amendment during the current legislative session, which runs until mid-June. After attending last week's Group of Seven (G7) summit in Belgium, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged for the law to be revised in a Monday parliament session, emphasising the importance of synchronised actions with Western partners.

Japanese govt requested crypto exchanges to increase their monitoring of crypto assets

Banks are currently required by law to assess whether the receivers of money transactions are subject to penalties, whereas crypto exchanges are not. The Japanese government requested crypto exchanges earlier this month to increase their monitoring of crypto-assets and report any suspicious transactions involving persons who are subject to the sanctions to financial authorities.

According to Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies, the revision probably allows the administration to apply the law to crypto-asset exchanges like banks and require them to scrutinise whether their clients are Russian sanction targets.

Ever since the onset of the Ukraine war, the Japanese government imposed asset freezes on over 100 Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, and other institutions. Japan has also imposed an embargo on high-tech exports and revoked Russia's most-favoured-nation trade status, citing Russia's actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation."

Image: AP