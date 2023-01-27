Japan Bans Exports Of Vaccines, Radioactive Material In Latest Sanctions Targeting Russia

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry rolled out a lengthy list of more than 80 entries that will be sanctioned in the latest package against Russia, TASS reported. The sanctions, which will come into effect on February 3, ban the exports of medical supplies, vaccines, radioactive components, and robots to Russia.

The ban also targets equipment used in atomic facilities and in oil and gas prospecting. Furthermore, the Japanese government has also prohibited exports of chemicals like fingerprint powder and tear gas. The latest package only adds to the several other sanctions imposed by Japan against Russia since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. So far, the Kishida government has targeted over 900 individuals and more than 50 entities.

Several banks have also gotten their assets frozen by Tokyo, including Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, Rossiya Bank, VTB, Novikombank, VEB.RF, Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank, and Otkritie Bank. About 500 items have been prohibited for export, including software, cargo vehicles, communications equipment, semiconductors, oil refining equipment, and processing machines.

Japan blacklisted 36 individuals and three entities

Moreover, luxury goods and gold imports from Russia have also been banned. Chemicals like acetone, sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, methanol, and ethylene, have also been prohibited for export. In the case of personal sanctions, Japan blacklisted 36 individuals and three entities, who will now face the freezing of their respective assets.

The individuals include Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, and Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova among others.

In response, Russia has accused the Japanese government of aligning “itself with the US policy of isolating Russia." Nonetheless, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida recently unveiled his plans to visit Ukraine and meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, clarifying that "Nothing has been decided at this point,” and he will “consider” the visit on the basis of "various circumstances.”