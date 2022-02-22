Last Updated:

Japan Criticises Russia For Violating Ukrainian Sovereignty, Mulls Sanctions

Japan PM criticised Russia for violating Ukraine's sovereignty & said his country will discuss possible severe actions including sanctions from global community

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Japan

Image: AP


Tokyo, Feb 22 (AP) Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible severe actions including sanctions with the international community.

Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas. Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.

Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation, Kishida told reporters Tuesday. Japan is watching the development with grave concern.  Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community. He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia. (AP)

READ | At UNSC, China calls for restraint; backs 'diplomatic solution' to Russia-Ukraine crisis
READ | Ukraine-Russia crisis: UK and Japan oppose unilateral change in status quo by force
READ | Japan's PM Fumio Kishida plans phone call with Putin amid Russia-Ukraine border conflict
READ | Japan: IAEA on planned release of treated radioactive water
Tags: Japan, NATO, Vladimir Putin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND