Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has condemned the decision of Russia to recognise two pro-Russian regions in Ukraine. He asserted that Japan intends to coordinate with the international community including G7 countries to take strict measures which include imposing sanctions on Moscow, CNN reported. Addressing a news conference, Hayashi said that they will monitor the situation with "grave concern".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also "condemned" Russia's decision to recognise the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Kishida asserted that the actions of Russia "violate" the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and insisted that Japan will "never tolerate" and "strongly criticize" the decision of Russia, Kyodo News reported. He said that Japan is monitoring the situation with "serious concerns" and they will work with other countries to make "specific decisions." Furthermore, Kishida insisted that the action of Russia is against the Minsk cease-fire agreement that was signed by Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists. The statement of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they will recognize the two pro-Moscow regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent." Putin also ordered deploying Russian armed forces in Donetsk and Luhansk.

'Clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity': Antony Blinken

Following the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement "strongly" condemned the decision of the Russian President to recognise the “so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.” Blinken called the decision a “clear attack” on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He announced that the United States will impose sanctions on two Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine. He further stated US President Joe Biden will sign an Executive Order that will ban all-new "investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics regions of Ukraine.” Calling the Russian decision "unacceptable and unprovoked," Blinken said that they will coordinate with Ukraine and their allies to take measures against Russia. He reaffirmed the unwavering support of the US to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the people and government of Ukraine.

"As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Antony Blinken said in a press statement.

Image: AP