Japan Defence Minister May Meet US Counterpart To Discuss Ukraine, China In May: Report

In early May, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi may visit the United States to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss their strengthening cooperation amid lingering concerns in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo News reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

As per the Kyodo News report, Kishi is also expected to discuss how to deal with North Korea's recurrent ballistic missile launches as well as reaffirm with his American counterpart the significance of bolstering their bilateral alliance as a deterrent in the face of an increasingly aggressive China.

When Kishi and Austin met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in January for virtual "two-plus-two" security talks, they expressed their concern about China's attempts to "undermine the rules-based order" and the challenges they pose in the region and the world. In the East and South China Seas, Beijing has been ratcheting up its maritime aggression.

Russia's military actions in Ukraine could embolden China to attack Taiwan: Experts

Defence and international policy experts worry that Russia's military actions in Ukraine could embolden China to attack self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province that needs to be reunited with it. Given China's increased military, political and economic pressure on Taiwan, Kishi and Austin are expected to talk about this situation during the upcoming meeting, according to Kyodo News.

After two months of fighting in Ukraine, the US and its allies including Japan increased pressure on Russia to cease the conflict by imposing severe sanctions on the Russian Federation. The United Nations suggests that the war has killed over 2,200 civilians. More than five million people have been forced to evacuate Ukraine as a result of the conflict, which has had worldwide economic and political ramifications.

Lloyd Austin speaks to his Chinese counterpart

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Republic of China National Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe over the phone on Wednesday, marking the first time the two defence chiefs had spoken since President Joe Biden assumed office.

The Pentagon, in a statement, claimed that US Defence Secretary Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei discussed US-China defence relations, regional security challenges and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Image: AP)