In a bid to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, Japan has imposed new personal restrictions against 17 Russian individuals, including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg as a result of the Ukraine crisis, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The latest sanctions list contains 11 State Duma legislators, which include Communist Party section head Gennady Zyuganov, Renova owner Viktor Vekselberg, as well as various relatives of businessman Yuri Kovalchuk, as per published information.

Following the current restrictions, the total number of Russian individuals subjected to Japanese sanctions reached 65. The measures include blocking their assets in Japan and prohibiting Japanese corporations from doing financial transactions with them, Tass reported.

Sanctions against Russia

In addition to this, Japan has already placed export restrictions on 49 Russian firms, including Rosoboronexport, Rostec, the Federal Security Service, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. According to TASS, Otkrytiye bank, Novikombank, Sovkombank, VTB bank, Rossiya bank, Promsvyazbank, as well as VEB.RF all had their assets frozen by Japan.

Oil extraction machinery and semiconductors are also prohibited from being exported from Japan. Individual sanctions have also been placed by Japan on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, as well as General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov, as per Tass.

Apart from Japan, dozens of other nations, including the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, have imposed economic penalties and travel restrictions against Russia, since Putin’s government invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Belarus accused of 'obvious complicity' in Russia's invasion

In response to Moscow's invasion of Kyiv, Japan had earlier stated that it would likely implement new sanctions on Russia and Belarus, blocking assets owned by government leaders and other companies in both nations. Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, had indicated during a news conference that the country would ban oil refinery equipment shipments to Russia and dual-use items to Belarus. It is to mention that Belarus was also accused of "obvious complicity" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, on February 23, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had slapped sanctions on Russia and two separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged as an independent. Japan's PM Kishida asserted in a statement that the sanctions include a prohibition on the issue and marketing of new Russian government bonds in Japan.

Japan's PM had also chastised Russia for unilaterally recognising the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, and asked Putin to "return to diplomatic process" to settle the conflict.

(Image: AP)