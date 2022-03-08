Japan Gives Shelter To Eight People Displaced By Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 13th day with Russian forces continuously invading Ukrainian territories, forcing thousands of civilians to flee from the war-ravaged country and Western countries imposing harsh sanctions on Russia to stop this brutal invasion, Japan has come forward to help the stranded civilians of Ukraine. According to Kyodo News, Japan's justice minister confirmed that the government has accepted eight people displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This came after Japanese PM Fumio Kishida announced that Tokyo had decided to ramp up its humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Japan to swiftly accept evacuees from Ukraine

At a parliament session, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said, "We will work together with the relevant ministries and agencies so that we can proactively and swiftly accept" evacuees from Ukraine, reported Kyodo News. Tokyo will first allow in people who have fled Ukraine and have relatives or acquaintances, and doors will also be open for those who want to leave the war-torn country, said PM Kishida last Wednesday. "Japan will allow in people who have fled from Ukraine to third countries as we wish to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine at this critical juncture," he added.

Even though Japan has lifted border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the entry of people arriving from overseas, including Japanese nationals, has been limited to 5,000 a day. According to Kishida, evacuated Ukrainians do not count toward the daily limit.

Russia invades Ukraine

The deadly war between Ukraine and Russia has lasted for 13 days, with Russian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy pledging not to step back and Russian armies continuously invading the war-ravaged Ukraine. Meanwhile, China has also entered the frame as it has called on the west to hold an "equal dialogue" with Moscow and consider its concerns. At a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday, China's Ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, asked the US, NATO, and European Union (EU) to hold a peaceful dialogue with Russia and 'face up to the antagonism'.

(Image: AP)