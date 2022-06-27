Japan Govt Directs Citizens To Consume Less Electricity As Demand Increases Amid Heatwaves

The Japanese government has urged its nationals in Tokyo and surrounding areas to use less electricity between 3 pm and 6 pm on Monday owing to growing demand amid hot weather. The directive from the Kishida government came after the industry ministry issued a power supply advisory for people living in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s (TEPCO) service area to adopt energy-saving measures like switching off lights when not in use, Kyodo News reported. In the meantime, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been calling on the people to adequately use air conditioners to avoid heatstroke.

Japan's weather agency on Monday, 27 June, announced that the monsoon season seems to have ended in Tokyo and neighbouring regions and added that the recent season has been the shortest since the data became available in 1951. TEPCO's service area covers Tokyo and eight other prefectures, including eastern Japan's Kanto region which witnessed record-high June temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. As per the Kyodo News report, the temperature is expected to reach 35°C or higher in various parts of the service area as the high atmospheric pressure continues on Monday.

The authorities have issued a power supply advisory as the area's reserve power supply capacity ratio is projected to be less than 5%. As per the news report, the lowest level necessary for a stable supply of electricity is estimated to be 3%. The reserve rates are expected to be 4.7% from 4 pm to 4:30 pm and 3.7% from 4:30 pm to 5 pm. As per the news report, the advisory issued by the government could be updated to a stricter warning if the temperature increases further, causing tighter distribution and demand conditions.

Industry Ministry assures electricity providers working to increase supply

Other electricity suppliers in Japan, including Tohoku Electric Power Co. and central Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co., are expected to witness significant demand in summer. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in the statement, assured that the electricity providers have been working to increase the supply, BBC News reported. However, the ministry called the situation "unpredictable" as the temperature has been rising. It further noted that the reserve margin will reach below 3% if there is a rise in demand and sudden supply issues.

Image: AP