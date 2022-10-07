Japan Hits Russia With More Sanctions Following Annexation Of Ukrainian Regions Amid War

Day after Russia annexed four regions of the war-torn Ukraine amid the ongoing war, Japan has imposed new sanctions on a number of Russian officials and their families, the Japanese Finance ministry said on Friday. The officials include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Federal Council speaker Valentina Matvienko, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Sputnik reported.

Sputnik and RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan, former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva and head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov are also targetted under the latest sanctions.

Sanctions target 81 people & nine Russia organisations

The latest sanctions imposed by Japan have targetted 81 people and nine Russian organisations, including defense corporation Rostec, military and sports training center Rusichi, engine manufacturer Klimov, microelectronics firm Ruselectronics, arms manufacturer Kalashnikov, electronic welfare firm Sozvezdie, state-owned United Engine Corporation, shipbuilding company Yantar and shipbuilding plant More in Crimea.

The sanctions come along with a ban on exports of 89 chemical weapon-related items to Russia, and export restrictions on leather items, liquor, cosmetics, luxury items, technological equipment, and transportation trucks. To date, Japan has sanctioned 903 Russians, 280 firms, and 11 banks.

Japan’s move comes as a strong response to Russia’s decision to annex Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson, and Zaporozhye. According to Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan will freeze the assets of those officials who have partaken in the annexation of the Ukrainian regions.

According to Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji, what Russia refers to as "referendums" and "incorporation" violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law. Seiji told reporters at a press conference that his country does not condone Russia’s move and strongly condemns it for trying to change the status quo. He further added that Japan will continue working with G7 nations to impose stronger economic sanctions against Russia in hopes of causing economic damage and forcing the soviet nation to end its war on Ukraine.

When did the accession happen?

Between September 23 and 27 this year, Kherson, Zaporozhye, the LPR, and the DPR, voted to decide if they wish to join Russia. Three days later, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the leaders of the Ukrainian regions, signed agreements on the same. On Wednesday, Putin signed laws to formally complete the accession.