Japan Imposes More Sanctions On Russia Targeting PM Mishustin, LPR, DPR Leaders & Others

Japan, which has chastised the Russian Federation for its aggression in Ukraine has imposed further sanctions on Russia. It was announced that in the latest sanction imposed by Japan more than 130 people are targetted, which includes Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Security Council Secretary Rashid Nurgaliyev, LPR and DPR leaders, and the relatives of Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko. Due to the sanction, Japan will freeze their assets.

As per the reports of TASS, Japan also implemented new export restrictions, broadening the list of Russian companies targeted for being linked to the Russian defence industry. Almaz-Antey and the Tactical Missile Armaments Corporation were among the 70 companies added to the list. Semiconductors, marine and aviation security equipment, telecommunications equipment and military products, including weapons, software, and oil refining equipment are among the 300 items on the list of commodities and technologies that cannot be exported. Otkritie Bank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank, and VEB.RF also had its assets frozen by Japan.

Also, more than 700 Russian, Belarusian, DPRK, and LPR citizens, as well as over 200 Russian corporations and organizations, have been sanctioned by Japan. Because of the situation in Ukraine, Japan has previously imposed multiple sets of sanctions on Russia against the country's leaders, authorities and businesspeople.

Japan agreed to the Russian oil embargo

In the meanwhile, Japan agreed to the Russian oil embargo. Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday that the date of a Russian oil embargo will be decided after evaluating the potential economic implications, according to media reports. Hagiuda stated that they would like to think about phasing out Russian oil over time in a way that minimizes negative effects on people's lives and company activities.

The industry minister further stated that taking into account the current situation, they will consider particular means and timing for limiting or suspending oil imports. He continued by stating that Japan will not be able to stop importing oil from Russia immediately, but would progressively reduce its reliance on Russian energy while maintaining access to alternate sources. PM Kishida said that Japan will gradually phase out Russian oil imports.

Russia-Ukraine war

In response to a request for assistance by the heads of the Donbas republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The West replied by imposing harsh sanctions on Russia and providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Image: AP