In wake of Moscow's attack on Kyiv, Japan on Sunday raised the risk level for its citizens travelling to Russia. In a statement released by the Japan Foreign Ministry, authorities urged Japanese citizens to refrain from visiting Russia "regardless of the purpose." Reportedly, Tokyo ramped up its warning to Level 3, as the Russian troops continued shelling on Ukrainian cities on the 12th day of military conflict.

It is to mention that Level 4 warning has already been in place for Russian areas bordering Ukraine. with Japanese government appealing to its first nationals stranded in those areas to move to safe spots soon. As many as 2,400 Japanese nationals are currently in Russia, as per foreign ministry's data. Subsequently, the foreign ministry also informed that the cautionary comes as Tokyo is in discussion to "further strengthen" economic measures imposed on Russia.

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'mercilessly' firing on evacuees

Russia's continued shelling of Ukrainian cities, on Sunday, yet again led to a failed attempt of evacuating citizens from Mariupol. Ukraine claimed that a significant number of citizens are still stuck in basements as the Russian offensive intensified around residential areas. However, the Russian Defence Ministry in a statement alleged that Ukraine had not fulfilled its commitment with regards to organising humanitarian corridors for victims to leave Mariupol. On the other hand, Ukraine's General Headquarters also claimed that the Russian army was "mercilessly" firing at civilian neighbourhoods in Kyiv's Irpin region, which killed a family of four parents and two children, who were trying to leave the city. Recently, UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged Russia to stop the ongoing war that has claimed the lives of over 2,000 civilians.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Putin launched a "premeditated" attack on Ukraine. The situation between Russia and Ukraine remained volatile since 2014 after Moscow invaded and annexed Crimea. The rift further widened after Russia amassed hundreds of troops along the conflict-ridden Donbass region.

Since February 24, more than 1.5 million people have fled the country, as per United Nations, which has also predicted the situation to turn into the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Hundreds of women and children have moved to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, and Moldova to seek refuge. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine, has said that Moscow will not withdraw until its demands are met and Kyiv refrains from fighting.

