Japan: Missing Tourist Boat 'Kazu I' Discovered Underwater Off The Coast Of Hokkaido

A Japanese tourist boat, Kazu I, that went missing six days ago on April 23, was found on Friday, April 29, underwater off the coast of Hokkaido, the Japanese Coast Guard informed. The boat had 26 people on board, including crew members and passengers. The 19-ton boat was discovered following a search with an underwater camera off the Shiretoko Peninsula by the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Since contact with the boat was lost on April 23, the bodies of 14 people have been discovered. However, 12 people are still missing. The boat was discovered at a depth of roughly 100 meters near Kashuni Falls, which is a major tourist attraction on the peninsula's tip, Kyodo News reported. The coast guard stated that the dead bodies of three males wearing life vests were discovered off the east side of the Shiretoko Peninsula, roughly opposite where Kazu I issued its first rescue call on April 23.

Russian border security agency reports seeing person drifting in the ocean

A Coast Guard official said that the Russian border security agency reported seeing a person drifting in the ocean with a life jacket west of Kunashiri Island off the coast of Hokkaido. Russian authorities stated that they were unable to organise a rescue and that they had lost sight of the person owing to bad weather, according to the Kyodo News report. Kunashiri is one of a number of disputed islands off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, that Tokyo refers to as the Northern Territories and Moscow refers to as the Southern Kurils.

The operator of the boat, Shiretoko Yuransen, based in Shari, Hokkaido is claimed to have a reputation for pushing forward with sightseeing tours despite the possibility of severe weather. The operator's president, Seiichi Katsurada confessed during a news conference on Wednesday that allowing the boat to leave on the condition that its captain would turn back if the waves were rough was "wrong", according to Japan Times.

The captain of the missing boat, Noriyuki Toyoda, was frequently complaining about the president's coercive approach, as the captain of another tourist boat operator stated. The coast guard is looking into the event and may file charges against the operator for professional carelessness causing death and endangering traffic.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)