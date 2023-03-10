Japan Mulling Sending Lethal Aid To Nations Facing Invasion Ahead Of G7 Summit In May

Japan is considering a new policy that would allow it to export weapons to countries fighting against invasions, such as Ukraine. This move is expected to increase Tokyo's standing in the global security arena. As of now, Japan has only provided non-lethal equipment, such as bulletproof vests, to Ukraine, as per a report from Nikkei. The country is only allowed to transfer warplanes, armoured vehicles, and missiles to other countries if they jointly develop and produce the hardware.

However, the Japan government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party are now discussing the possibility of expanding the eligibility criteria for arms exports. If implemented, countries attacked by invading forces would qualify for Japanese arms exports. This potential policy shift could have significant implications for Japan's role in the international arms trade and its relationship with other countries. It remains to be seen whether the proposal will gain traction and be put into action.

Japan will be hosting the G7 this May

In December, Japan's National Security Strategy was updated to include a consideration for revising the principles of defence exports. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged lawmakers to amend arms export rules, stating that expanded military exports could be a crucial policy tool for aiding countries that have been subjected to international law violations. The push for changes in the rules coincides with Japan's hosting of the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders in Hiroshima this coming May. This summit will provide Japan with an opportunity to showcase its diplomatic influence and to announce the G-7's continued support for Kyiv.

Japan's commitment to pacifism has prevented it from sending weapons to Ukraine, sparking concerns about the country's ability to lead diplomatic discussions. The issue is further compounded by the fact that Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is the only leader from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations who has yet to visit Ukraine. Japan's historical reluctance to engage in military action has also drawn criticism in the past. During the Gulf War in the early 1990s, Japan provided a significant financial contribution of $13 billion to the U.S.-led coalition but refrained from dispatching any Japan Self-Defence Forces personnel. This decision was met with accusations of "checkbook diplomacy" from some critics.