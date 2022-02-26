After imposing severe sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, the Japanese government plans to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, as it is blamed for backing Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, several government officials have indicated. As per the reports of Jiji Press, the government believes it is important to work with the international community on this issue. Right now, it is not known at the time who or what might be the target of such sanctions, according to Japan Times. The officials suggest that Tokyo will coordinate with the other nations of the G7.

The US has already imposed sanctions on 24 Belarusians including a state-owned bank and a military-related firm, according to CNN. It demands that Belarus cease its military assistance to Russia. They also sanctioned Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin and State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Aleksandr Grigorievich Volfovich on Thursday.

'Lukashenko government is jeopardising Belarus' sovereignty'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that Alexander Lukashenko's government is jeopardising Belarus' sovereignty by backing Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. He further said that through targeted sanctions, the Treasury continues to wreak havoc on Belarus' military and financial capabilities and because the two countries are so intertwined, the Treasury's moves against Russia would cause the Lukashenka administration significant economic suffering.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Belarusian President Lukashenko stated that his country's army will not be taking part in a military action announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to the Belta News Agency. He also claimed that before the invasion a representative of the Ukrainian military contacted Minsk and that the Belarusian president suggested calling Russian officials to prevent violence but the representative did not get in touch with Moscow.

Japan imposed sanctions on Russia

Japan imposed sanctions on Russia with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling Moscow's actions an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law. Kishida says that the sanctions are an attempt to avert further escalation. On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States had a phone talk where they reaffirmed the need to strengthen the bilateral alliance's deterrent and response capabilities, according to Kyodo News.

Image: AP