Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida blamed Russia for not having a joint declaration at the end of the recently concluded Nuclear Non-Proliferation Conference. He expressed regret after the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference finished without a joint declaration. Kishida's remarks came after Russia blocked the agreement on the final document of the UN treaty which is seen as the backbone of nuclear disarmament. The treaty's 191 signatories were required to approve the document in order to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“It is extremely regrettable that no consensus was reached due to opposition by one country: Russia,” Kishida told reporters, as per Anadolu Agency. According to the Japanese Prime Minister, the NPT must be maintained and strengthened in order to achieve nuclear disarmament. The conference, which is entrusted with persuading the world that pertinent nuclear weapon policies and technology are adequately controlled, suffered another setback as a result of the lack of consensus this time.

According to reports, the Russian Federation blocked the agreement as the document denounced its takeover of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Notably, this was the second time the conference ended without a joint declaration.

NPT review conference failed in 2015 too

The last review conference in 2015 came to a close without a resolution due to significant disagreements on creating a Middle East region free of weapons of mass destruction. A revised 36-page draft final text intended to assuage some of China's worries was distributed by Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, who was also presiding as the president of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Russia blames US & its allies for 'politicising' work on final draft

At that council meeting, Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, accused the United States and its allies of "politicising" the work on the final draft and prioritising their geopolitical goals of punishing Russia over their shared interests in enhancing international security. “Against the backdrop of the actual sabotage by the collective West of the global security architecture, Russia continues to do everything possible to keep at least its key, vital elements afloat,” Nebenzia stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). It should be noted that the NPT review conference is supposed to take place every five years but it was delayed this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

