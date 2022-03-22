Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, 22 March, called Russia's decision to halt negotiations on a post-World War II peace treaty talks with Japan "unacceptable," Kyodo News reported. The statement by Kishida comes in response to the Russian Foreign Ministry's decision to suspend negotiations for peace treaty talks with Japan. Russia also scrapped a visa-free program under which former Japanese residents were periodically allowed to travel to Hokkaido.

While addressing a Diet committee session, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called Russia's decision to stop the negotiations "extremely unreasonable and totally unacceptable." Kishida emphasized that Japan seeks to resolve the territorial matter and have a peace treaty with Russia.

In the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the "unfriendly character" of restrictions announced by Japan against Russia over the situation in Ukraine for the decision taken by them, as per the Kyodo News report. However, the Japanese PM asserted that they strongly protest the decision of Russia and stressed that the prevailing situation including sanctions imposed by nations is caused by the Russian military action against Ukraine.

Japan conveys their stance to Mikhail Galuzin

Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asserted that Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada has conveyed the position of Japan to Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin, as per the news report. Matsuno added that they will continue to take action in a "resolute manner" with the international community to defend the international order. The statement by Japanese authorities came as the Russian Foreign Ministry announced their decision to not continue peace treaty talks with Japan. Russia's decision comes as Japan imposed sanctions on Moscow for its military attack on Ukraine that started on February 24.

Russia scraps peace treaty talks with Japan over sanctions

On Monday, 21 March, the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement announced, "Under the current conditions, the Russian Federation does not intend to continue peace treaty talks with Japan because it is impossible to discuss this fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that holds an explicitly unfriendly position and seeks to harm the interests of our country."

Furthermore, Russia stated that they have decided to withdraw from the dialogue with Japan on economic activities on the Southern Kuril islands. Moreover, Japan will stop the extension of Tokyo's partner status in the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) on dialogue. Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Japan for their decision and emphasized that responsibility for "harming" bilateral ties between Tokyo and Moscow is fully on Japan which took an anti-Russia stance.

Image: AP