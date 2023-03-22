Japan PM Fumio Kishida Meets Zelenskyy; All You Need To Know About The Meeting

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his surprise visit to the war-stricken country. Kishida’s visit to the nation came after he concluded his trip to India, where he met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit also came one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced his three-days trip to Ukraine’s rival nation Russia. Kishida also became the last G7 head of state to visit Ukraine and showcase his solidarity with the country. After the Japanese prime minister stepped down on the train station of Kyiv, he decided to pay tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. He then visited the Ukrainian city of Bucha which survived the Russian invasion last year.

Following his trip to Bucha, the Japanese Prime Minister was greeted by the Ukrainian president in the national capital. Zelenskyy then went on to give Kishida a tour of the historic Mariinsky Palace, which is the official residence of the president of Ukraine. The Ukrainian President shared a video of the whole meeting on Facebook. In the video, the Japanese premier can be seen signing the guestbook in the palace, just like US president Joe Biden who signed the book during his visit earlier this year.

“I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida - a truly powerful defender of the international order and a longtime friend of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote in the Facebook post. “Mr Prime Minister Kishida has arrived in Ukraine when it is important to step up global leadership to protect the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and international security in general,” he added. During Kishida’s visit, both the Japanese and the Ukrainian delegations sat across each other to discuss more elaborately the raging Russia-Ukriane war.

The G7 is ‘unshakable’ in its support of Ukraine

According to the Japanese news outlet The Japan Times, the Japanese premier made it clear that the Group of Seven nations (G7) is "unshakable" in its support for the war-stricken country. As per the report by the news outlet, the Japanese premier said that the Asian country will provide $30 million in aid via NATO fund. The aid is expected to assist Ukraine with non-lethal military gear. The news came off as surprising since post World War II, Japan had strict guidelines when it came to banning arms export to other nations. However, in the past, the country has provided Ukraine with aid in the form of surveillance drones, bulletproof vests, helmets, tents and medical supplies.

During the joint press conference held on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president called the Japanese premiere “a strong defender of the international order.” He also thanked Kishida for his visit and support to the eastern European country. The Japanese prime minister will be hosting the G-7 leaders summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May. The Ukrainian president assured Kishida that he intends to participate virtually in the highly anticipated summit.