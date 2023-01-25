Japan PM Fumio Kishida Says He Will ‘consider’ Visiting Ukraine Amid Rising Pressure

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed his plans to fly to Ukraine at a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday as pressure mounts over the leader to follow the footsteps of his counterparts. According to Kyodo News, the PM said that he is considering visiting the war-torn nation and holding discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, he clarified that the plan isn’t set in stone.

"Nothing has been decided at this point,” he said, adding that he will “consider” the Ukraine visit on the basis of "various circumstances.” Kishida’s remarks came after a lawmaker advised him to follow suit of multiple leaders that have visited Ukraine, especially those from G7 nations like France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Zelenskyy invited Kishida to Ukraine to express "deep gratitude" to Japan, which has said that it will "continue to offer assistance" to the war-torn country and its people who have been facing the brunt of a "national crisis,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

Kishida to host G7 summit this year

US President Joe Biden also held a meeting with Zelenskyy in Washington last year in December. Earlier in January, Biden and Kishida had voiced "firm opposition to Russia's unjust and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine" and vowed to keep sanctioning Russia, including the freezing of assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This year, Kishida will be hosting a three-day G7 summit from May 19 in Hiroshima, the city that was devastated by the infamous US atomic bomb in August of 1945. The meeting will witness Kishida emphasizing the need to have a world without nuclear warfare as concerns about the same rise in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.