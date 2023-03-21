Japan PM Fumio Kishida Visits Ukrainian City Of Bucha, Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

As Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida commenced his trip to Ukraine, he visited the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Tuesday. The city survived the devastating Russian invasion last year. The Japanese prime minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday and is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy.

The visit by the Japanese premier to the war-stricken country after his trip to India came as a surprise. The Japanese prime minister arrived one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping started his three-day trip to Moscow. Japanese news outlet Kyodo news stated that it is rare for a Japanese leader to make an unannounced trip to a foreign land.

“Together with #Japan's PM Kishida Fumio @kishida230 we visited #Bucha which survived (Russian) occupation last year. Ukraine is grateful to the government for helping us to overcome the difficult winter & providing generators to our people,” First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzheppar wrote on Twitter.

“With such partners as Japan, we will rebuild our country,” she added. During the visit, the Japanese PM paid homage to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers during his visit to Bucha.

On Tuesday, Japan's national broadcaster NHK showed footage of the Japanese PM walking along a platform of a train station in Kyiv. Kishida was welcomed by the Ukrainian delegations at the station. Before the Japanese premier, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni kept their visit to the conflict-stricken country a secret.

Following the report of Kishida’s visit to Kyiv broke out, the Japanese foreign ministry stated that the prime minister intends to offer "solidarity and unwavering support" to Ukraine during his visit.

Japan and China offer support to rival countries

The surprise visit by the Japanese premier has managed to steal significant attention from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow. Speaking more on Kishida’s trip to Kyiv, the Japanese foreign minister asserted that Kishida will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, and show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of G-7”.

Following this endeavour, the Japanese Prime Minister laid a wreath to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Dzheppar shared the visuals of the whole ordeal on Twitter. “With #Japan's PM Kishida Fumio @kishida230 we paid tribute to fallen soldiers in war against #Ukraine. Our country & Japan are united in our aim to restore justice and protect democracies from #russian tyranny,” she wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday.