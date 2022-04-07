Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Hirokazu Matsuno, said that any sort of Russian countermeasures against Japan in retaliation to Tokyo's penalties over Moscow would be "unacceptable". According to CNN, Matsuno asserted during a press conference on Thursday, “This whole situation stems from Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Any response that attempts to shift responsibility to Japan are extremely unjustified and unacceptable.”

These comments of Matsuno came after Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, had claimed on Wednesday that Moscow has been preparing to retaliate against Tokyo, which has slapped a string of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

At a press conference, Zakharova said that the Japanese government is "stoking anti-Russian hysteria in Japanese society." She also stated Tokyo has been damaging Russia-Japan relations by "obediently" obeying directions received from across the seas. According to CNN, Zakharova stated, “The current Japanese authorities are consistently destroying the positive mutually beneficial cooperation that was carefully created over many years by their predecessors”.

Japan announces sanctions against Russia

In addition to this, earlier on March 28, senior Japanese authorities had announced that the government would reform its foreign exchange laws to prevent Russia from evading Western financial penalties by using digital assets. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno had stated at a news conference that the nation would submit a revision of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act to the current parliament session to enhance protections against possible sanctions-busting by Moscow through digital assets. As per local media reports, the proposal, which would be part of a future amendment of the foreign exchange and commerce law, is meant to prevent cryptocurrencies from being used to circumvent such sanctions.

Meanwhile, on March 29, the Japanese government had agreed to impose a ban on the shipment of luxury vehicles and other commodities to Russia. According to Kyodo News, Cabinet ministers had decided to alter the rule to restrict the shipment of luxury vehicles, jewellery, and other artworks to Russia beginning April 5. The decision was made as part of the Japanese government's economic measures in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Japanese government has also enforced a freeze on the assets of Russian government officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as business billionaires. The Japanese government has banned the primary and secondary markets from trading with new Russian sovereign debt.

Image: AP