Japan is likely to impose additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to Moscow's continued invasion of Ukraine, freezing assets held by government officials and other entities in both countries. Addressing a press conference, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that the country will restrict exports of oil refining equipment to Russia and dual-use products to Belarus. He also accused Belarus of its "clear involvement" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As per the Japanese government, as many as 32 Russian and Belarusian individuals, including government officials and business oligarchs have been added to the list of those facing asset freezes in Japan. In addition, at least 12 companies including military-related firms have also been added to the list. Meanwhile, Tokyo also imposed restrictions on the Belarusian Defence Ministry and a Minsk-based military semiconductor manufacturer, prohibiting Japanese exporters from accepting payments from them beginning March 15.

Japan bans seven Russian banks from using SWIFT global payments network

"In order to improve the situation in Ukraine, we will continue to work with the Group of Seven (G7) countries and the international community," Matsuno stated, as per the Kyodo News. Japan has joined a number of Western countries in imposing economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including asset restrictions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida-led Japanese government has also blocked at least seven Russian banks from using the SWIFT global payments network, causing trade and money transactions to be disrupted.

'Japan will continue to strive to impose maximum penalties on Russia': Japanese Finance Minister

Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, said the government will continue to collaborate with other countries to boost countermeasures against illicit money transfers, such as those using cryptocurrency, amid concerns that such transactions could be used to circumvent Russian sanctions. Speaking at a separate press conference, Suzuki stated that the government will support measures to maintain the sanctions' efficacy in order to impose maximum penalties on Russia. Meanwhile, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

Image: AP