In a development amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Japan on Friday said that it was imposing fresh sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. The new sanctions are being imposed on high-level individuals including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and other defence officials. In addition, Japan has included 9 companies in the sanctions list including state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, the country has now slapped fresh sanctions against Russian individuals and companies to pressurise Moscow into submitting the war. With the new sanctions that include Rosoboronexport and manufacturers of military equipment, including fighter jets, Japan has imposed sanctions on a total of 76 people, seven banks and 12 organisations in Russia. The sanctions imposed include asset freezing and export abilities.

These are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on March 1, Japan had imposed its first set of sanctions on Vladimir Putin's Russia, following its offence on Ukraine. However, Japan still holds stakes in gas and oil projects in Russia's Sakhalin Island, even after companies like Shell and Exxon Mobil pulled out from the projects.

Japan spots 4 Russian warfare ships sailing close to northern islands

The Japanese government, on Thursday, said that it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they travelled west, possibly towards Europe. According to the Russian news agency, TASS, the four Russian assault ships were seen through the Sangar Strait (Tsugaru Strait) between the Japanese Islands of Honshu and Hokkaido, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated.

The pictures of the amphibious transports, which are typically used for landing expeditionary forces ashore, published by Japan's Defence Ministry showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. The Japanese Defence Ministry spokesperson said, "We don't know where they are heading, but their heading suggests it is possible." When asked if they could be bound for Ukraine, the spokesperson said that it is possible.

Russian invasion of Ukraine largely stalled on all fronts: UK defence ministry

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said that the Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. In its latest Defence Intelligence Update posted on social media, the MoD said that while the movement of Russia has largely stalled, the Ukrainian resistance remained well-coordinated. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, the MoD intelligence update read. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands, it added.

Image: AP