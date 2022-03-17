Amid escalating the Russia-Ukraine war, Japan's government, on Thursday, said that it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they travelled west, possibly towards Europe. According to the Russian news agency, TASS, the four Russian assault ships were seen through the Sangar Strait (Tsugaru Strait) between the Japanese Islands of Honshu and Hokkaido, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated.

The pictures of the amphibious transports, which are typically used for landing expeditionary forces ashore, published by Japan's Defence Ministry showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. The Japanese Defence Ministry spokesperson said, "We don't know where they are heading, but their heading suggests it is possible." When asked if they could be bound for Ukraine, the spokesperson said that it is possible.

TASS quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno saying, "As for the increased activities of the Russian fleet near our country, including the passage of four ships, it causes serious concern and we are keeping a close eye on such actions. We have already made representations to the Russian side demanding it refuse from actions augmenting tensions in this region."

Over a week ago on March 3, Russian war ships were spotted off the Mykolaiv coast suggesting troops' aggressive march towards Kyiv. The location where the Russian warships were witnessed is additionally important and strategic as it has direct access to the Black Sea.

Russian government websites are facing cyber attacks

Moreover, the war has now lasted for 22 days with humanitarian crisis soaring in the war-ravaged former Soviet Union nation being invaded by Vladimir Putin's forces. TASS quoted the Russian government saying, on Thursday, that their websites are facing unprecedented cyberattacks and efforts are ongoing to filter foreign web traffic. Hacker group Anonymous had previously hacked Russian streaming services, official government website handling nuclear power plant in Ukraine and several other attacks have also been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang said that Russia's war against Ukraine "is not good for China". He also rejected that China knew about Russia's preparations for war: "If China had known of the inevitable crisis, we would have done everything possible to prevent it".