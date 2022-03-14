Japan Tightens Security At Power Plants Amid Fear Over Nuclear Intervention In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Main Police Directorate of Japan, Kenichi Sakuradzawa has announced that the island nation will be setting up additional security near its Nuclear power plants. The decision has been taken overseeing the recent developments in Ukraine where Russia had attacked Nuclear power plants as a part of its invasion.

#Japan plans to step up security at #nuclear facilities as a result of the situation around the nuclear power plant in #Ukraine.



This was announced by Kenichi Sakuradzawa, head of the Main Police Directorate of Japan. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

NATO says Russia might use chemical weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that in the coming there are chances that Russia might use chemical weapons on Ukraine. Earlier, Kremlin had accused the United States of America of developing and operating chemical weapons laboratories in Ukraine, though the general secretary of NATO had denied all these allegations.

As per a report by German newspaper, Welt is Sonntag, Stoltenberg said that in recent days they have heard claims about chemical and biological weapons and that the Kremlin is trying to justify what could not be justified. The NATO chief further stated that they must be watchful because it is likely that Russia may plan a chemical weapon operation. He further claimed that despite the Ukrainian people's valiant resistance against the Russian invasion, the coming days are likely to bring much more pain.

Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Power Restored

A sigh of relief amid the ongoing war, the Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko on Sunday, announced that the power at Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been restored he further added that the cooling system will now operate normally instead of getting powered by a backup power system.

Internation Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also confirmed the restoration of power at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and informed that the plant would be connected to the power grid on Monday (local time). the director-general of IAEA commenting on this news said, "This is a positive development as the Chornobyl NPP has had to rely on emergency diesel generators for several days now.”

The plant was disconnected from the power grid on March 9 after a power line was damaged triggering concerns that the cooling of the radioactive material in the plant could be hindered. Chernobyl is presently under Russia’s hands after its troops seized the plant on 24 February, the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.