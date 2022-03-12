As the Russia Ukraine war entered its 17th day, Japan has said that it is banning 57 more products to Russia, reported Ukrainian media. The action comes two days after the government of Japan announced that three Belarusian banks' assets will be frozen, days after EU members decided to tighten sanctions against Minsk over its backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo's latest sanctions on Belarus, which will take effect on April 10, were a part of a larger effort by Japan and its G7 partners to put pressure on Moscow by imposing a series of restrictions on financial institutions and exports, including semiconductors, communication equipment, sensors, radars, encryption devices and software. Notably, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already been sanctioned by Japan.

Japan announces $100 million humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

In addition to the sanctions against Russia, the Japanese government announced a $100 million humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours to aid Ukrainians escaping war. The transfer will be made to Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania via various international organisations to address "critical requirements" such as health, shelter, and child safety, according to Japan's foreign ministry. The declaration came as the US Congress approved its fiscal year 2022 budget, which included nearly $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union approved the removal of three Belarusian banks from the global SWIFT messaging system earlier this week, citing the country's role in the ongoing war. Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus will be sanctioned as a part of Japan's asset freeze, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 17

The recent visuals from crisis-hit Ukraine depicted the intensified war situation with Russia bombing the residential area of Mykolaiv city. The night-time shelling also showed visuals of missile attacks on the outskirts of Mykolaiv city hitting mostly civilian areas and private facilities. The damage caused by the attacks is yet unknown. Ukraine's state emergency services have stated that as a result of shelling by Russian troops, a frozen food storage warehouse caught fire in the Brovary district. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

