Russia-Ukraine War | Japan To Freeze Assets Of 3 Belarusian Banks Over Minsk's Support Of Russia In Ongoing War

The government of Japan announced Thursday that three Belarusian banks' assets will be frozen, days after EU members decided to tighten sanctions against Minsk.

Image: AP

Image: AP


The government of Japan announced on Thursday that three Belarusian banks' assets will be frozen, days after EU members decided to tighten sanctions against Minsk over its backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the Japanese government announced a $100 million humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours to aid Ukrainians escaping war.

Tokyo's latest sanctions on Belarus, which will take effect on April 10, are a part of a larger effort by Japan and its G7 partners to put pressure on Moscow by imposing a series of restrictions on financial institutions and exports, including semiconductors. Notably, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has already been sanctioned by Japan.

The European Union approved the removal of three Belarusian banks from the global SWIFT messaging system earlier this week, citing the country's role in the ongoing war. Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus will be sanctioned as a part of Japan's asset freeze, according to the country's foreign ministry.

Japan to transfer $100 million humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbours

Japan will transfer $100 million to Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, and Romania via various international organisations to address "critical requirements" such as health, shelter, and child safety, according to Japan's foreign ministry. The declaration came as the US Congress approved its fiscal year 2022 budget, which included nearly $14 billion in humanitarian and military aid to the war-torn Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, over a hundred companies from a variety of industries have cut or reduced their business links with Moscow. Suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian oligarchs, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian customers, and suspending financial transactions are all acts they've taken, either as a result of sanctions or on their own will.

As a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, a rising number of financial, technology, and retail companies have departed Russia. Apart from big global firms leaving Russia, the country has already surpassed Iran as the world's most sanctioned country. Furthermore, the Russian ruble's value has fallen as a result of the sanctions, causing the Russian central bank to raise interest rates, which are now set to surge further.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP

