Japan To Grant $470M Bilateral Grant Aid And $30M In Non-lethal Aid To Ukraine

Japan has decided to provide $470 million in the form of new bilateral grant aid for Ukraine’s energy sector and other industries, reported a Ukrainian newspaper. Further, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida announced a $30 million worth package of non-lethal weapons through the NATO trust fund. After the Japanese prime minister completed his visit to India, he made a surprise visit to the war-torn country of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 21.

PM Kishida: I visited Kyiv in #Ukraine and held a summit meeting with President Zelenskyy (@ZelenskyyUa). (March 21) pic.twitter.com/IffImHz6Zi March 22, 2023

During his visit to Kyiv, he visited the Ukrainian city of Bucha, the city that survived the devastating Russian invasion last year. Japan's PM Kishida has met and conducted talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy. Notably, the Japanese PM visit comes one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping started his three-day trip to Moscow. It's rare for a Japanese leader to make an unannounced trip to a foreign land, reported Japan's Kyodo news.

Ukraine receives Japan's support

For the very first time, an east-asian country has come out in front to not only grieve the loss of the country but also to provide military aid to Ukraine in order to stop Russian aggression. During the joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan stated, "At the same time, Japan is providing a wide range of other assistance to Ukraine's needs, in areas such as demining, TV and radio broadcasting, education, strengthening public administration, and protecting cultural heritage, using Japan's unique experience. We will continue to support Ukraine unhindered as only Japan can," reported Ukrinform.

Taking to Twitter, PM's office of Japan has revealed the "Joint Statement on Special Global Partnership between Japan and Ukraine." Both countries will be focusing on the following areas:

Solidarity in countering Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Cooperation under Japan’s G7 Presidency

Expanding bilateral cooperation

Cooperation in the regional and international arena