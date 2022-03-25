In a coordinated effort with Washington, the Japanese government Friday decided to ban exports of luxury items to Russia as the latter continues its fierce invasion into the Ukrainian territory. Tokyo, in a worrying move, thwarted diplomacy with its former WWII adversary further, after it announced that it was preparing a separate set of sanctions particularly involving luxury cars on the ex-Soviet Union. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a Group of Seven industrialized nations' meeting on Thursday that more sanctions are in the waiting, with several Russian entities to be added to the list. He then announced that the exports of luxury goods to Moscow will be banned, according to Kyodo.

The ban will also comprise the jewellery and artworks, though the details of the measure will be in line with the United States and European Union member states. A similar sanction on the luxury goods exports was announced by Tokyo against North Korea in 2006 after Pyongyang launched a nuclear missile test.

Japan revoked Moscow's 'most favoured nation' trade status

The announcement comes after Japan earlier revoked Russia’s “most favoured nation” trade status and blacklisted at least 18 entities from the Russian Federation close to Russian President Putin’s circle. Tokyo also designated four Russian key banks (VTB Bank, Sovcombank, Novikombank and Otkritie) under its coordinated sanctions list. It also banned 7 individuals and 2 entities from the Republic of Belarus and 30 from Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

As it now prepares to sanction selected luxury items, Japan clarified that an embargo on several products flowing into Moscow’s markets will be put in place next week. This is yet another financial targeting of Russia after the assets of the designated entities were frozen and they now require a license for making transactions in Japan including contracts, trust contracts, loan contracts and more. Effective April 1, the Japanese government will prohibit the export of goods to 81 entities including military-related companies. "Japan must resolutely continue to sanction Russia in cooperation with the rest of the world," Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said. Fumio has been a staunch critic of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

He also denounced Russia for unilaterally withdrawing from the WWII peace treaty talks, saying that Moscow “has no intention of continuing” treaty negotiations “under the current circumstances.” Russia refused to make progress on peace treaty talks for WWII citing Tokyo's tough stance against its so-called ‘special military operation’ in Kyiv.

"The latest situation has been all caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters adding that Moscow’s response was "extremely unjustifiable and absolutely unacceptable.” One of the key issues covered in the treaty would have been the territorial rights to the disputed Kurile Islands which the Soviet troops seized from Japan at the end of the war. Tokyo recognizes Kurile islands as the Northern Territories. Russian Foreign Ministry told the state-affiliated press that it stalled dialogue "due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country."

