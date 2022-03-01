As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies amid the ongoing war, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday stated that the Group of Seven (G7) leaders will urge the international community to unite against Moscow. Calling for absolute resolute against Russia's "unprovoked" war on Ukraine, PM Kishida said that it is important that all members must push back against such acts of destruction.

"It is important that all members of the international community respond resolutely to Russia's acts," Japanese PM Fumio Kishida told reporters at a presser.

PM Kishida's remarks came after he engaged in a virtual meeting with G7 nations, including leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States on Ukraine. The conference also witnessed participation of leaders of Poland, Romania and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). At the meeting, the partners agreed to help Ukrainian refugees following Russia's "unjustified and indefensible" war on Ukraine.

The leaders jointly "strongly" condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine. In a tweet, PM Kishida informed that the participating nations agreed that the international community would unite to impose "severe costs" on Russia and to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. On Sunday, Japan announced comprehensive financial sanctions to isolate Russia from the International Financial System. The penalties included termination of selected Russian banks' access to the global SWIFT financial services and sanctions on key Russian leaders including President Putin.

"The strong and decisive steps of Prime Minister Kishida and the Government of Japan, together with those of other allies and partners, will impose massive costs on Russia and thwart its ability to wage its war of choice on Ukraine," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.

US tightens sanctions on Russia

The second round of meetings of the G7 leaders comes in less than a week as Russia continued its hostilities against Ukraine. As the war continued into its 6th day on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the country will impose a variety of economic sanctions targeting Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports as well a number of wealthy elites and members of Putin's inner circle. The United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union had also announced similar sanctions earlier.

It is to mention that the developments come after Russia launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. According to Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar, the country's army has killed approximately 4,300 Russian troops and has destroyed over 140 Russian armoured tanks, 27 aircraft, and 26 helicopters. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region.

